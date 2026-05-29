72-year-old Spokane motorcyclist dies in I-90 crash in Cd’A

A 72-year-old Spokane man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a SUV Friday afternoon on an Interstate 90 on-ramp in Coeur d’Alene.

A Rathdrum police officer came upon the crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. and asked Idaho State Police troopers to respond, according to an ISP news release.

The crash involved a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Ford SUV, which was driven by a 36-year-old man from Sagle, Idaho. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died. The Ford driver was uninjured. The identities of the drivers were not released.

Westbound I-90 was blocked for about 45 minutes before one lane was reopened. The on-ramp was also blocked during the investigation. All lanes and the ramp reopened at 4:15 p.m.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Coeur d’Alene Police Department assisted with traffic control.

ISP is investigating the cause of the crash.