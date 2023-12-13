Prep roundup: Mead wrestling rolls again; Ridgeline tops Lewis and Clark

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Wrestling GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 60, Lewis and Clark 18: Kaedyn Aurand (132 pounds), David Colby (165) and Preston Wentling (215) had pins and the visiting Falcons beat the Tigers. Erik Roggenbauer (138) recorded a pin for LC.

University 66, Ferris 12: Caleb Burbank (132), David Osborn (150) and Isaiah Ramirez (157) had pins and the visiting Titans beat the Saxons.

Mt. Spokane 38, Cheney 34: Details were unavailable.

Mead 63, Central Valley 12: Kaysic Lundquist (113), Jeroen Smith (157) and Braeden Harvey (215) had pins and the visiting Panthers beat the Bears.

Gonzaga Prep 69, North Central 10: Logan Bright (132), Zachary Frazier (138) and Mario Rivera (215) had pins and the Bullpups beat the visiting Wolfpack. Marc Bracey (285) recorded a pin for NC.

GSL 2A

West Valley 41, East Valley 24: Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 48, Rogers 36: Lucas Horner (113), Lincoln Kuttner (132) and Tyrese Guzman (165) had pins and the visiting Highlanders beat the Pirates. Miguel Pacheco-Torres (138) and Micah Borders (175) had pins for Rogers.

Pullman 48, Clarkston 27: Gavin McCloy (126), Israel Acosta (144) and Samuel Sears (215) had pins and the visiting Greyhounds beat the Bantams. Bodee Thivierge (150) and Justyn Watters (285) had pins for Clarkston.

NEA

Deer Park 46, Riverside 33: Owen McLean (113), Gavin Carnahan (138) and Liam Bogle (175) had pins and the visiting Stags beat the Rams. Bodey Schweiger (106) and Brady Martin (215) had pins for Riverside.

Colville 54, Medical Lake 24: Logan Ottack (132), Rowan Minnier (150) and Connor Goff (157) had pins and the Crimson Hawks beat the visiting Cardinals.

Gymnastics





GSL No. 1 (Rogers host): Mt. Spokane’s Jacquie Bonnett won all four events and took the all-around, leading the Wildcats to the team win, at Mead Gymnastics Center. Bonnett scored 35.200 points, topping Brooklyn Lawrence of North Central (32.875) and teammate Aleah DeWitt (32.675) in the five-team meet.