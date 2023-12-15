California comeback turns back Eastern Washington women

From staff reports

BERKELEY, Calif. – Eastern Washington was unable to preserve a 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter Friday and lost to California 78-70 in nonconference play.

The Eagles (6-3) played well against the Pac-12’s Golden Bears (9-2) before being outscored 32-11 in the fourth quarter.

Jacinta Buckley led EWU with 16 points. California had five players reach double figures, led by Marta Suarez’s 17 points.

EWU plays Presbyterian on Thursday in Las Vegas.