Idaho All-American wide receiver Hayden Hatten declares for NFL draft, forgoes season of eligibility

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Hayden Hatten, one of the best players in Idaho Vandals history, is hoping to head to the next level.

The All-American wide receiver declared for the NFL draft on Friday, announcing his decision on X.

Hatten had one season of collegiate eligibility remaining but opted to forgo his final year. His choice shouldn’t come as a surprise. Hatten participated in Idaho’s senior day ceremony last month. After the Vandals fell to Albany in the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs last weekend, Hatten all but confirmed that he’d be moving on.

Hatten did more than enough for the Vandals’ program during his five-year stay in Moscow.

The Scottsdale, Arizona, native set an Idaho career record with 33 receiving touchdowns. He finished his career with 3,449 receiving yards on 244 receptions – Hatten ranks second in Idaho career history in both of those categories.

Hatten arrived at Idaho in 2019 as a tight end. He flipped to receiver at the end of the season to fill in for an injured teammate, and caught two touchdown passes during a win at Northern Arizona. Hatten stayed in the starting lineup heading into the spring 2021 season, and he emerged as a standout during that six-game season, earning all-conference accolades after recording 613 yards and three touchdowns.

A shoulder injury limited Hatten to three appearances in 2021. A year later, he became a Vandals star.

Hatten piled up 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022, leading the Big Sky Conference in both categories. He set the single-season school records for touchdowns in a season and TDs in a game (four in a win over Eastern Washington). Hatten earned consensus All-American honors and was a unanimous All-Big Sky first-team pick.

Hatten had another stellar year in his final season. The 6-2, 205-pounder totaled 1,231 yards and caught nine touchdown passes – he led the Big Sky in both stat columns and ranked second and ninth in the FCS, respectively. Hatten was a unanimous selection on the all-conference first team. He was named a second-team AP All-American and finished 24th in voting for the Walter Payton Award (best offensive player in the FCS).

Idaho Vandals defensive back Murvin Kenion III celebrates during the second half of a college football game on Sept. 3, 2022, at Gesa Field in Pullman. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo

Another Vandal to transfer out

Idaho safety Murvin Kenion III, a two-year starter, announced Thursday over Twitter that he’d be entering the transfer portal to explore options for his final season of eligibility.

Kenion is the fifth Idaho starter to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining cornerback Marcus Harris, quarterback Gevani McCoy, running back Anthony Woods and receiver Terez Traynor.

Kenion missed four games this season due to an injury, but he was otherwise a steady defender for one of the top pass defenses in the FCS. He finished the year with 17 tackles and one fumble recovery.

The Vallejo, California, native had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2022, recording four interceptions, 11 passes defended and 36 tackles.

Kenion played one season at the City College of San Francisco before enrolling at Idaho.