NCAA Tournament’s return to Spokane serving as motivation for Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart, Max Rice

LAS VEGAS – So far, Tyson Degenhart and Max Rice have one guaranteed trip to Spokane this season. Boise State’s nonconference schedule takes the Broncos through Spokane on Thursday for a neutral-site game against Washington State at the Arena.

Degenhart and Rice will spend the next three months working on a second trip up north.

It’s not lost on Degenhart, a two-time Greater Spokane League MVP from Mt. Spokane High, and Rice, a Spokane native who spent his childhood years in the area while his father Leon Rice was a top assistant at Gonzaga, that the NCAA Tournament is hosting first- and second-round games at the Arena.

“Isn’t the tournament up there (in Spokane) this year?” Max Rice said last month at Mountain West Media Day, presenting the question in a manner that suggested he knew the answer.

“One of our goals is to get a high seed this year and maybe get up there for that,” Rice said. “Just because we’d have a lot of fans coming up to Spokane.”

Not to mention all the ones already residing there.

Leon Rice has led the Broncos to the NCAA Tournament four times since 2010-11, when he parted ways with Mark Few at Gonzaga for an opportunity to lead his own program. He brings back a group that could be poised to make Boise State’s third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, which would be a first for the school.

ESPN bracketology guru Joe Lunardi isn’t projecting Boise State to qualify for the field of 68, meaning the Broncos will probably have to climb a handful of rungs on the seed ladder to give themselves a better shot at opening their postseason in Spokane.

Their schedule was front-loaded with a stretch of challenging nonconference games against Clemson, Virginia Tech, Saint Mary’s and Washington State. Their roster, featuring a pair of returning All-Mountain West performers in Degenhart and Rice, should give the Broncos more than a few chances to improve their resume before March rolls around.

The Broncos are 7-3 with losses to Clemson, Virginia Tech and Butler – two of which are projected to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. They’ll have opportunities to pick up quality wins in Mountain West play, facing the likes of Colorado State, San Diego State, New Mexico and others.

Degenhart, a Spokane native who’s considered a candidate for Mountain West Player of the Year honors – “You can pencil that in right now,” Rice interjects, “he’s going to be that” – is reaping the benefits of a position change. The makeup of Boise State’s roster in 2022-23 forced the Mt. Spokane product to play in the post most more often than not.

While Degenhart shot a career-best 53% from the field, his 3-point percentage dropped from 42% as a freshman to 32% last season. Shooting 26% from 3 this season, he’s still hoping the numbers straighten back out as he returns to a traditional power forward role.

Degenhart entered this season targeting the 50-40-80 feat: 50% from the field, 40% from the 3-point line and 80% from the free-throw line.

“I transitioned back to more of my natural position this year, which is good,” Degenhart said. “Really honed in on my shot, made the right adjustments making sure everything’s fluid with the fundamentals and just doing all the little things.”

Degenhart, who’s averaging 15.3 points, also slimmed down in the offseason, returning to Spokane for regular workouts at the Shoot 360 facility owned and operated by former Gonzaga standout Dan Dickau. He also likes to drop by John Stockton’s Warehouse facility for competitive pickup games with current Zags like Anton Watson – a former GSL rival – and other collegiate players.

“The basketball’s good there, just to compete against some of the Gonzaga guys and work out with Dan is always great,” Degenhart said. “The resources there are great and I have great mentors there I can always come back to, so always enjoy it.”

Rice, who was selected to the All-Mountain West second team by the conference’s coaches and third team by the media, was BSU’s second-leading scorer in 2022-23 at 14.0 points per game, finishing just behind Degenhart, who averaged 14.1.

The fifth-year senior, who spent many of his formative years honing his outside shot on the scorching pavement at Spokane Hoopfest, made 40% of his 3-pointers last year and figures to improve in most categories after a productive offseason. Most important, one that wasn’t spent recovering from injuries/surgeries.

“It’s been one of my better offseasons working with our player development guy,” Max Rice said. “I think I’ll make a big stride in shot selection, too. I think that might have pulled my percentage down a little bit just because if I make one, I’m a bit too confident maybe and I’ll shoot a bad one.”

Rice has been a Boise resident since the family’s move in 2010, but he gets back to Spokane every summer to spend a week or two at the Fews’ vacation home in Hayden Lake for boating, water skiing and pickleball.

“Those get intense up there,” Rice said of pickleball matches involving Gonzaga’s longtime coach.

“Do you think we could take Few and Leon?” Degenhart asked his BSU teammate.

“For sure,” Rice said. “I think we could.”

When he’s not working on his jump shot in the offseason, Degenhart’s often planted on the fairways at Kalispel Golf and Country Club – his grandfather’s a member there – trying to shave strokes off his golf score.

“My golf game goes like this” Degenhart said, using his hands to imitate a roller coaster. “Normally, by the time September rolls around and I have to put the clubs up, that’s when my game gets in the best shape. That’s the frustrating part because I want to be playing my best in June and July.”

Degenhart will manage, so long as he’s playing his best basketball in February and March.

“I think he’s going to shoot a way higher percentage from 3, just because statistics correct themselves,” Rice said, “and I think he’s due for a high percentage this year and he’s going to have a great year.”

If things line up the right way, perhaps it’s one that will culminate in Spokane.