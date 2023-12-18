Indigenous Eats could be voted No. 1 new restaurant in USA Today poll; voting open through Christmas morning

From staff reports

Indigenous Eats has been recognized by USA Today as one of the top new restaurants in the United States. And you could vote it in as No. 1.

A panel of food and travel experts nominated their 20 favorite new restaurants to open in the past year, USA Today wrote, ranging from chef-driven fast casual concepts to high-end dining with a focus on hyper-local and sustainable ingredients.

Indigenous Eats, which has locations in northeast Spokane and River Park Square, is among the 20. The Native American comfort food restaurant offers fry bread, Indian tacos and desserts served with huckleberry sauce, among other items.

Find the list of top USA Today picks at 10best.usatoday.com to select your choice. Voting ends 9 a.m. Monday. Winners will be announced 9 a.m. Jan. 5.