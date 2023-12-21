Former Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy announces commitment to Oregon State

From staff reports

Former Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy is making the move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

After being eliminated in the FCS quarterfinals by Albany, McCoy announced on social media that he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 11.

Ten days later, McCoy posted that he was committed to Oregon State.

“100% committed, let’s work,” McCoy wrote with a beaver emoji and an edited image of himself in an Oregon State jersey.

Oregon State was in need of a quarterback after D.J. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal.

Idaho experienced a resurgence in the two years McCoy was its quarterback.

The Vandals made the FCS playoffs both seasons and were a contender for the Big Sky Conference championship.

McCoy, a redshirt sophomore in 2023, passed for 2,910 yards and 15 touchdowns. McCoy also rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns.