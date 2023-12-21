The Collector: Eileen Webber’s storied collection contains about 150 versions of a Christmas classic

Eileen Webber shows her collection of “Night Before Christmas” books on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at her home in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

It’s a story as warm and cozy as a mug of hot cocoa. One that’s been read countless times to legions of children and one that Eileen Webber never tires of.

“ ’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”

“My dad read it to us every year,” Webber said. “We had this window that faced north, and I remember going to the window and looking for Santa.”

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the publication of the poem originally titled “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, and Webber has approximately 150 iterations of the classic Christmas tale.

“Of course, the story is the same, but they are all illustrated by different people – the pictures are all different and interesting,” she said.

Webber grew up in rural Eastern Idaho in a home without a chimney.

“I don’t remember worrying that Santa wouldn’t come,” said Webber. “I was a believer for a long time.”

Forty years ago, she began collecting various versions of the story.

“Every time we visited somewhere, we’d go to antique stores, and I’d look for the book,” she said. “It became an a-ha moment whenever we saw one I didn’t have.”

Her oldest copy, a black and white reprint of the original, is dated 1849.

From pop-up books to paperbacks to board books, to Little Golden books, Webber’s collection spans the gamut from classical to contemporary.

Her favorite is “The Visit: The Origin of the Night Before Christmas,” by Mark Kimball Moulton, illustrated by Susan Winget. It chronicles the genesis of the poem from the viewpoint of Moore’s great-great-granddaughter Dinghy Sharp.

A few weeks ago, Webber acquired her least favorite version – a large paperback with an elf on the cover peering through a window at Santa and his sleigh as they fly over the Statue of Liberty.

“I don’t like the illustrations,” she said.

The only reason she bought it is because the cover has a gold seal marking the 200th anniversary of publication.

“Cajun Night Before Christmas” also makes her cringe. On the cover, Santa flies over a wooden cabin in a sleigh pulled by crocodiles.

“It’s just wrong!” Webber said.

Better-loved editions include a 1946 Little Golden Book. Its cover shows a starry sky with Santa and his sleigh pulled by white reindeer.

The books range from a tiny 1½-inch volume with black and white drawings to large oversized copies with brightly-colored illustrations.

“Each one has a mouse and cat in it, and you never know where they will appear!”

She even has a book autographed by the Jolly Old Elf himself.

Webber’s husband flew to Alaska for work and visited North Pole, Alaska. He returned with a copy of “The Night Before Christmas,” personalized, “Eileen, Be nice! Santa Claus.”

For many years, her mom aided and abetted her collection.

“She lived in Boise and loved to spend weekends going to garage sales and antique stores,” Webber said. “I kept a running spreadsheet of who the illustrators were and a short description of the cover, so she’d know if I had a particular copy, or not.”

Her mother also made a small Christmas quilt depicting the story.

That’s just one of the nonprint-related items in her collection. Others include an animatronic Teddy Bear clad in a Christmas sweater and reindeer slippers, cuddling a cub on his lap. With a press of his paw, the story begins.

A snow-covered house with Santa and his sleigh on the roof lights up as a recording of the poem plays, and a vintage 78 RPM record also spins the tale.

Pillows, throws, stockings and ornaments all feature the beloved classic, but this collector feels her collection is complete.

“I have enough.”

However, the tale continues to delight her year after year.

“We still read it to our youngest grandkids (13 and 14) and they still like it,” Webber said. “I just love the story. It takes me back to being a little girl.”