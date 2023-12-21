Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew A. West and Gina M. Gastulo Cabrejos, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Byrnes and Abbigail L. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Mohamed A. Ahmed and Mariam M. Alrifai, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Sczenski and Wendy N. Brandt, both of Otis Orchards.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Christa Bridges, et al. v. John Wayne, restitution of premises.

Kenneth Green, et al. v. Adam, et al., restitution of premises.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Cheryl Murphy, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Alexandra Lee, money claimed owed.

Simbro Inc. v. Michael F. Walsh, et al., complaint.

ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. SH and BF LLC dba Forerunners Services, Brandon Foote, complaint.

SRS Distribution, Inc. dba Stoneway Roofing Supply v. Luigi A. and Rebecca A. Rojas, complaint.

Jeshua Defilippis v. Jan W. and Wendy J. McHenry, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hamp, Starla L. and Justin D.

Luciani, Jon D. and Stephanie

Rooney, Sarah E.M. and Rogers, Corbin P.

Davidson, Bruce E. and Korinne B.

Sheldon, Mario and Hutchinson, Alison

Sormun, Katrina A. and David W.

O’Connor, Daniel C. and Denise R.

Bowlen, Jennifer-Lin and Tory D.

Ittner, Tiffany N. and David W.

Johnson, Pamela J. and Terry E.

Tirzili, Andrey and Cherkashina, Angela

Williams, Seth G. and Heather M.

Hausman, Lauren A. and Garcia, Philip X.

Schmig, Scott and Yolanda

Russell, Andrew T. and Libby A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Scott S. Manina, 63; 162 months in prison, life probation, after being found guilty of first-degree rape of a child domestic violence and two counts of first-degree child molestation domestic violence.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tracy D. Ledoux, 41; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jeremy D. Kincaid, 44; 97 days in jail with 97 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jose A. Morales, 43; 36 days in jail with 36 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Roger N. Romero Zuniga, 31; 43 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Adam J. Stauffer, 27; $200 in restitution, 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Candice Jean Kingrey, Moses Lake; debts of $154,196.

Zachary Andrew Apple, Spokane; debts of $37,160.

Tana Thill, Spokane; debts of $15,733.

Lucas D. Wortman and Marisa M. Wortman, Spokane; debts of $430,117.

Patricia Lopez, Moses Lake; debts of $247,859.

Marco A. Partida and Margarita R. Castro, Moses Lake; debts of $198,337.

Eunicia T. Jensen, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $32,017.

Tiffany Nichole Jenkins, Spokane; debts of $160,758.

Arthur L. Thomas, Spokane; debts of $35,966.

Jeffrey R. Best, Spokane Valley; debts of $27,736.

Richard Taylor Rangel, Jr. and Brenda Rangel, Newport, Wash.; debts of $100,733.

Marlon Lamar Witcher and Tiana Marie Townsend, Spokane Valley; debts of $70,875.

Selena Rosalie Filler, Spokane Valley; debts of $240,012.

Vicki Lynn Williams, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $431,601.

Robin Rene Harnack, Spokane Valley; debts of $69,017.

Alan J. Whitman and Rae M. Whitman, Oakesdale, Wash.; debts of $201,279.

Randy A. Frisque and Ann Frisque, Usk, Wash.; debts of $65,824.

Kathy Angela Miller, Spokane; debts of $136,552.

Bethany K. Hardesty, Spokane; debts of $344,033.

Anna L. Gavrilenko, Newman Lake; debts of $314,722.

Wage-earner petitions

Carlos Molina, Sr. and Deborah Molina, Moses Lake; debts of $317,426.

Michael Edward McGregor and Kelsie Brook McGregor, Spokane; debts of $699,470.

Kody L. Dell and Katrina L. Dell, Deer Park; debts of $215,567.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joseph M. Montes, 35; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Fleet M. Daly, 41; 93 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of no-contact order violation.

Mikaela C. Florendo, 25; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Neal Lara, 46; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Joshua J. Oliver, 42; 93 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Linton D. Williams, 53; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.