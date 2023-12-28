Chipotle to open in Millwood

On Saturday, a Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Millwood.

It’s location at 8909 E. Trent Ave. is near the intersection with North Argonne Road.

It will be the first Chipotle location in Millwood and the sixth in the surrounding area, including one in Spokane Valley and four in Spokane.

The 2,400 square-foot building was previously a Banner Bank location before it was converted into a restaurant.

Plans were submitted to the City of Spokane Valley in June of this year for improvements to renovate the building.

Efforts included replacing an exterior window, repainting the exterior and the renovation of the interior. Efforts included the construction of a dining are, kitchen and restrooms.

This work was accompanied by related structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing work, according to the permit application.

The project costed an estimated $335,000, the application said.

The building will consist of a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their car, according to a company release.

There are an average of 25 employees at each Chipotle location, the release said.

It will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the release said.