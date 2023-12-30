Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan M. Hargrave, of Stansburry Park, Utah, and Allie E. Maurer, of Post Falls.

Eric R. Hennies and Nicolette J. Ocheltree, both of Spokane.

Brian R. McGaugh and Michelle R. Groves, both of Cheney.

Carli J. Spooner, of Corona, California, and Desiree L. Durfee, of Spokane.

Basil N. Plew, of Post Falls, and Sophia T. Fahling, of Sandpoint.

Bones J. Simpson, of Henderson, Nevada, and Tiki D. Bacon, of Spokane.

Robert D. Barber and Amneris Bisono, both of Spokane.

Rino Robert and Melani J. Jabnil, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

R.C. Schwarts and Associates Inc. v. Angela Sticka, restitution of premises.

Todd Kosanke v. Michael K. Boyer, restitution of premises.

Todd Kosanke v. Michael C. Escola, restitution of premises.

Midtown Management LLC v. Nina Sanchez, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. James Riordan, et al., restitution of premises.

Cogo Realty LLC v. Wesley Schneider, et al., restitution of premises.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Lekeisha Kinard, et al., restitution of premises.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Nick Johnson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Phyo Oo, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Barbara A. Wren, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Debbie K. Mickschl, et al., money claimed owed.

Johnathan Chan v. U.S. Dept. of Housing, Spokane Tribe of Indians, et al., seeking quiet title.

Randy Arrotta, et al. v. Empire Flats LLC, et al., land use petition.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chavez, Jennifer and Tanny

Cardenas-Smith, Kristina and Garcia, Kelcey

Delano, Donald W. and Roberta C.

Taylor, Heather L. and Nathan R.

Beckman, Richard H. and Julie K.

Anstine, Nicholas R. and Adiamond D.

Legal separations granted

Willette Wable, Karen and Wable, Harland

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Kristen M. Lewis, 38; $318.60 restitution, 40 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jerriel J. Stewart, 40; 254 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.