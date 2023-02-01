The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Detectives find teen driver, vehicle they believe was involved in pedestrian death

Feb. 1, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:57 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Investigators have found a teen driver they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead last week in Spokane Valley.

Deputies and the Spokane Valley Fire Department found the woman dead Friday night on the north side of Sprague Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Preliminary information indicated the woman left Yoke’s Fresh Market, 13014 E. Sprague Ave., at about 9:40 p.m. and was crossing Sprague when she was struck by a westbound vehicle, police said.

Investigators found video that helped identify the vehicle that was possibly involved, a Wednesday news release said. Detectives located the vehicle on South Bowdish Road and noticed it had front-end damage consistent with the crash. They determined a 16-year-old may have been the driver.

Investigators will continue investigating, the release said. Charges may be pending, police said.

