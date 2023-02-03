Moscow URA asking for proposals

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency is once again seeking proposals for future development of the vacant Sixth and Jackson property.

On Thursday, MURA approved a subcommittee made up of representatives from the University of Idaho, the City of Moscow and the downtown business community to assess the proposals, which are due March 24.

The city of Moscow adopted the goal of developing the Sixth and Jackson property, called Legacy Crossing, in 2008. Proposals for mixed-use developments have been submitted in the past, but none have come to fruition.

Most recently, local developer Rusty Olps was selected to make his vision of a mixed-use property a reality for that site. However, he missed the deadlines set by the MURA because of delays caused by volatile construction costs.

The MURA chose not to terminate its agreement with Olps’ company, Moscow Flatiron LLC, in November. However, Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said the MURA later changed its mind and ended its negotiations with Olps in the interest of fairness and transparency.

Riddle said Olps is allowed to resubmit a proposal if he wishes.

According to MURA’s request for proposals, Legacy Crossing is intended to cater to commercial and mixed-use developments, improve multi-modal transit and parking opportunities, prevent blight and deterioration, and minimize environmental impacts.

There is an emphasis on extending the university’s Hello Walk, a pathway that begins at the UI Administration Building, through the property.

“The subject property is a keystone location and key focal point linking the downtown area with the University of Idaho campus,” the request for proposals says. “Proposed developments are encouraged to take advantage of this unique site and incorporate entertainment and/or eating and drinking establishments and residential and/or hospitality uses that will create energy and excitement and activate this key location.”

The area includes two parcels, one that is 16,249 square feet in size, and another that is 11,012 square feet. Riddle said anyone can submit a proposal. The request for proposals can be found at moscowura.com.

The subcommittee includes UI architecture associate professor Phillip Mead, the UI’s real estate officer Gerard Billington, Moscow City Councilor Sandra Kelly, MURA members Steve McGeehan and Alison Tompkins, and downtown business owners Brandy Sullivan and Kevin Clary.