Spirit Week 2023: Greater Spokane League schools celebrate friendly competition at Spokane Arena
Feb. 4, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:51 p.m.
Central Valley students perform their “Welcome to Shoe York” dance routine at Thursday’s “Stinky Sneaker” games between CV and University at the Arena. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
Schools from the Greater Spokane League descended upon the Spokane Arena last week to participate in the 2023 Spirit Week.
The student bodies, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance squads, teachers, administrators and fans from eight schools participated in elaborate routines and raucous cheers in friendly competition under the bright lights of the Arena.
The oldest Spirit Week rivalry, the “Rubber Chicken” between Lewis and Clark and Ferris, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Tuesday. “Chuck” went home with the Tigers for the third consecutive time covering four years, as Spirit Week was wiped out in 2021 due to the pandemic.
The newest rivalry game, “Railroad Rumble” between Rogers and Cheney, kicked off the week with its second edition on Monday. Cheney won both games, but Rogers took home the spirit trophy home for the second year.
North Central swept Shadle Park on the court and off Wednesday during “Groovy Shoes,” while Central Valley and University split their games and CV captured the “Stinky Sneaker” for the sixth year in a row.
