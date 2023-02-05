Business beat

Architecture

Colin Owen has been hired at SCJ Alliance as a certified arborist. Owen has a landscape architecture degree and more than 15 years of experience.

Banking

Brian Read has been hired by STCU as a chief retail officer, leading retail delivery at STCU branch locations. Read previously worked as Umpqua Bank’s executive vice president and head of retail banking.

Communications

Melody Chang Heaton has been hired at Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center as the communications and marketing director. Heaton previously worked as the director of marketing for Inland Northwest Opera.

Health

Dr. Travis Hughes has joined Providence Sports Medicine as a primary provider. Hughes is board-certified in sports medicine and internal medicine.

Education

College Success Foundation has announced two new hires. Jordan Moody has been hired as a school-based adviser at Rogers High School. Moody previously worked at North Clackamas School District. Jodel Phillips has been hired as a family engagement specialist for Rogers High School. Phillips previously worked at Spokane Public Schools.

Real Estate

Kiemle Hagood has hired Danny Patterson in their commercial real estate division. Patterson specializes in investment sales, property development and multifamily properties. Patterson previously worked as a commercial broker at Synergy Properties.

Honors

Nick Gilliland of Blasingame Insurance in Spokane Valley was honored as 2022 associate of the year by the Building Industry Association of Washington. Gilliland began working for Blasingame in 2015, selling commercial business insurance.