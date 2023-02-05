The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Duke at Miami ESPN

4 p.m.: Lafayette at Holy Cross CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Texas at Kansas ESPN

6 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern ESPNU

8 p.m.: Weber State at Northern Colorado ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at NC State ESPN2

Basketball, high school boys

4 p.m.: Wheeler at Newton ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn NBA

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland Root

Hockey, AHL

4 p.m.: All-Star Classic NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

