District basketball roundup: Deer Park, Freeman girls to meet in District 7 1A title game; St. George’s, LRS boys punch tickets to crossover

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school district basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls basketball District 7 1A

Deer Park 51, Colville 33: Sophomore Brooklyn Coe scored 18 points and the No. 6 Stags (19-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (13-7) in a semifinal at West Valley HS.

Deer Park faces Freeman in the title game on Saturday, while Colville takes on Lakeside in an elimination game.

Berlyn Zimmerer and Allie Garry added 10 points apiece for Deer Park. Olivia Ortner led Colville with 11 points.

Freeman 60, Lakeside 51: Stephanie Chadduck scored 15 points, Jaycee Goldsmith added 12 and the No. 8 Scotties (17-5) beat the Eagles (15-8) in a semifinal.

Sophia Stadler scored 15 points and Ayanna Tobeck added 13 for Lakeside.

District 7 2B

Upper Columbia 42, Davenport 40 (OT): Mia Pierce scored 16 points and the Lions (9-9) beat the Gorillas (13-10) in overtime at West Valley.

UCA faces Northwest Christian Saturday for third place.

Addie Schneider scored 13 points for Davenport, which faces St. George’s in the district fifth-place game on Saturday.

All four teams qualify for the District 6/7 crossover on Feb. 17.

Northwest Christian 56, St. George’s 46: Kaitlyn Waters scored 14 points, Azalea Vlietstra added 13 and the Crusaders (15-7) beat the Dragons (16-7).

Kalea Schlenker led St. George’s with 18 points.

Boys basketball

District 7 1A

Freeman 85, Colville 51: Gabe Schulhauser scored 25 points, Boen Phelps added 19 and the No. 4 Scotties (19-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (7-14) in a semifinal at West Valley.

Freeman will play Lakeside in the championship game Saturday.

Luke Anderson scored 24 points for Colville, which faces Deer Park in a loser-out.

Lakeside 47, Deer Park 44: Sadahiro Patterson scored 16 points, Calvin Mikkelsen added 11 and the Eagles (11-9) held off the Stags (12-9) in a semifinal.

Seth Hickman led Deer Park with 17 points.

District 7 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Reardan 38: Chase Galbreath scored 22 points with 12 rebounds and the Broncos (16-7) beat the Screaming Eagles (10-14).

LRS plays St. George’s on Saturday in the district third-place game, with both teams advancing to the District 6/7 crossover on Feb. 18.

Reardan plays Colfax in the fifth-place game for a spot in the crossover.

St. George’s 62, Colfax 50: Tanner Watkins scored 20 points, Mason Zarlingo added 17 and the Dragons (14-8) beat the Bulldogs (17-5).

Seth Lustig led Colfax with 16 points and Adrik Jenkin added 15.

District 9 1B

Sunnyside Christian 69, Oakesdale 51: Cole Wagenaar scored 22 points, Dash Bosma added 20 and the Knights (17-4) beat the Nighthawks (12-9) in a first-round game.

Jackson Perry scored 20 points Oakesdale, which faces Liberty Christian in a loser-out Saturday.

Yakama Nation Tribal 73, Tekoa-Rosalia 62: Morgun Martin scored 21 points, Jadin Campbell added 20 but the Timberwolves (14-6) fell to the Eagles (13-8) in a first-round game.

TR faces SJEL in a loser-out on Saturday.

DeSales 61, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 34: The Irish (19-1) beat the Eagles (7-8) in a first-round game.

Pomeroy 50, Liberty Christian 37: The Pirates (13-6) beat the Patriots (8-13) in a first-round game. Pomeroy faces Sunnyside Christian in a semifinal Saturday.