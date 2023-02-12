Business beat

Health

Jamie Lummus has been hired at Cancer Care Northwest as a nurse practitioner. Lummus has a master’s of science in nursing degree and more than six years of experience as a nurse practitioner.

Dr. Bryan Smith has been hired at Gritman Urology as a member of the integrated care network. Smith previously practiced with Palouse Urology for nine years.

Dr. Jessica McHugh has been hired at MultiCare Rockwood Clinic as the chief medical officer. McHugh joined MultiCare in 2019 as a family medicine doctor and previously served as the primary medical care director.