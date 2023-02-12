The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 43° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: American at Bucknell CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech ESPN

6 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor ESPN2

6 p.m.: Hampton at Elon CBS Sports

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: Texas at Iowa State ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland Root

Hockey, college men’s

4:30 p.m.: Harvard at Northeastern NHL

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: Premier League: Everton at Liverpool USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports