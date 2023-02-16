What’s hot in hardware

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Have a cabinet, dresser or console that needs a quick refresh? Looking to remodel your kitchen or bathroom and want to know what the latest and hottest trends in hardware are?

Some clear trends are emerging from national companies and local artisans. Here are our top 10:

Quality: No longer is the rush toward cheap and poorly made hardware. Manufacturers are opting for high-quality pieces that provide longevity and value for customers.

Modern lines: Design-forward brands are opting for modern and minimal, as opposed to fussy and ornate selections.

Color and classic: While classic finishes still dominate, for those who may want a pop of color, brands are bringing in colorful options.

Two tone: While solid finishes in common elements such as chrome, nickel and brass hardware remain popular, many brands are also offering two-tone (two-finish) options.

Matte black: Black is in. Black has become a popular finish in hardware in a design category traditionally dominated by chrome, nickel and brass.

Weight: Heavy and high quality is more the norm in today’s popular hardware, as opposed to thin or lightweight options.

Styles in a series: Want the same look in your cabinets repeated in your door? Many brands are offering hardware in a variety of options.

Commercial-style hardware for residential use: These days, large, heavy handles or industrial-style hardware are easily translated to residential use.

Cabinet manufacturers offering their own hardware: While this trend isn’t new, more and more cabinet manufacturers are including the option of their own hardware to ensure design consistency.

Style and substance: Design hardware is used more often than ever as a finishing touch or an essential aesthetic.