Fri., Feb. 17, 2023
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Autoracing, NASCAR
8 a.m.: Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (practice) FS1
8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (qualifying) FS1
2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 FS1
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ESPN2
9 a.m.: Illinois at Indiana ESPN
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Connecticut Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPNU
9 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Davidson USA
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky CBS
11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN
11 a.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island ESPNU
11 a.m.: Merrimack at Sacred Heart CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth USA
1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN
1 p.m.: Southern at Grambling ESPN2
1 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier CBS Sports
1:30 p.m.: Villanova at Providence Fox 28
3 p.m.: Lafayette at Army CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12
3 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPN
3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri ESPN2
4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine KHQ, Root
4:30 p.m.: Creighton at St. John’s FS1
5 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona ESPN2
5 p.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU
5 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington Pac-12
5 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan Fox 28
5 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State CBS Sports
7 p.m.: BYU at Saint Mary’s ESPN2
7 p.m.: Stanford at USC EPSNU
7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday TNT
Football, XFL
Noon: Arlington at Vegas ABC
5:30 p.m.: Houston at Orlando ESPN
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series Qatar Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS
Noon: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf
9:30 p.m.: European Tour: Thailand Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Colorado at St. Louis NHL
5 p.m.: Washington at Carolina ABC
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX
Soccer, English Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Aston Villa USA
7 a.m.: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest USA
9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Newcastle NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
Noon: Northern Arizona at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 94.1-FM / 1510-AM
6 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
4 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
