Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Autoracing, NASCAR

8 a.m.: Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (practice) FS1

8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (qualifying) FS1

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 FS1

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia ESPN2

9 a.m.: Illinois at Indiana ESPN

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Connecticut Fox 28

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPNU

9 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Davidson USA

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky CBS

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN

11 a.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island ESPNU

11 a.m.: Merrimack at Sacred Heart CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth USA

1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN

1 p.m.: Southern at Grambling ESPN2

1 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier CBS Sports

1:30 p.m.: Villanova at Providence Fox 28

3 p.m.: Lafayette at Army CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12

3 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPN

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri ESPN2

4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine KHQ, Root

4:30 p.m.: Creighton at St. John’s FS1

5 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona ESPN2

5 p.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington Pac-12

5 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan Fox 28

5 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: BYU at Saint Mary’s ESPN2

7 p.m.: Stanford at USC EPSNU

7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday TNT

Football, XFL

Noon: Arlington at Vegas ABC

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Orlando ESPN

Golf, men’s

2 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series Qatar Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS

Noon: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf

9:30 p.m.: European Tour: Thailand Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Colorado at St. Louis NHL

5 p.m.: Washington at Carolina ABC

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Soccer, English Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Aston Villa USA

7 a.m.: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest USA

9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Newcastle NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

Noon: Northern Arizona at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 94.1-FM / 1510-AM

6 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

4 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

