Americans strike for two early goals, blank Chiefs
Feb. 18, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:56 p.m.
From staff reports
KENNEWICK – Spokane’s thoughts of extending its winning streak to three games didn’t linger for long Saturday.
Deagan McMillan and Marc Lajoie scored first-period goals, and Tri-City pulled away early to secure a 3-0 win over the Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game.
McMillan broke a scoreless tie with an unassisted goal at 4 minutes, 46 seconds into the first period.
Lajoie later chased down a puck in the middle of the Chiefs’ zone. Even though he was surrounded by five defenders, Lajoie fired a shot past Spokane goaltender Dawson Cowan to give Tri-City a two-goal advantage.
Tri-City’s Jordan Gavin added a goal in the game’s final minute.
Tomas Suchanek made 39 saves for the Americans.
Cowan was credited with 30 saves.
