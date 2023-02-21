Spvokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Insurance Company v. David N. Rodriguez-Iglesias, complaint.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Travis Patterson, restitution of premises.

Leonard Bush v. Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, money claimed owed.

Park SPE LLC v. Pods Enterprises LLC, restitution of premises.

J Auld Apts. LLC v. Dena Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Reve Exteriors LLC v. Justin Cooley, foreclosure.

Willar Corporation, Johnstone Supply v. Holly L. and Charles G. Kerl, complaint for monetary and declaratory relief.

Trevor Sneva v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, complaint for damages.

Kevin M. Snider v. Jennifer N. Racker and JPMorgan Chase Bank, complaint for partition of property and request for equitable relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lowry-Monahan, Adawn J. and Monahan, Brendan F. P.

Brumpton, Londa L. and Robert W.

Coyle, Johnathan and Weik, Samantha

Myers, Todd A. and Majors, Kisha D.

Hofstee, Haley O. and Breithaupt, Josiah P.

Hostetler, Tyler D. and Roberson, Abigail

Stanley, Rani M. and Jason L.

Gossett, Christopher and Bisson, Nicole

Legal separations granted

Chance, Melanie A. and Brandon M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Robert A. Sherwood, 47; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Tianna C. L. Williams-Holt, 28; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Brenda D. Sennott, 44; $29,382.99 in restitution, 30 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of forgery, money laundering and first-degree theft.

Jobe C. J. Denny, 30; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Gary P. Gilbert, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Robert D. Luke, 45; 60 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

David Gutierrez-Ortiz, 20; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob C. Doyle, 29; two days in jail converted to two days of community service, false statement.

Daniel T. Erickson, 35; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Alan T. Ferrell, 33; 24 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Michael R. Gibson, 42; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Michelle L. Lentz, 38; 139 days in jail converted to 134 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joseph P. Kriauckas, 28; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Christopher B. Lewis, 33; 18 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Milo M. McCune, 54; 52 days in jail, disorderly conduct and third-degree malicious mischief.

Chloe R. Miller, 21; 82 days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tyler D. Stuart, 20; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Derek M. Wagenman, 42; $350 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Joe Vang, 36; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Anthony R. Zoda, 46; 120 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.