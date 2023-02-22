Wind chills as low as minus 20 expected in region

Gretchen Deutsch, center, pushes her son Keenan Rock and daughter Quinn Rock as they attempt to slide down a slope with improvised sleds on Wednesday at Audubon Park in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Wind chills as low as minus 20 are expected to hit North Idaho and Eastern Washington on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory that is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

Isolated areas across North Idaho could experience wind chills as low as minus 25, according to the weather service.

Expect a high of 16 degrees Thursday with a low of around 5. Wind gusts could reach as high as 36 mph, bringing wind chill values as low as minus 17 at the Spokane International Airport.

Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park announced it closed as a result of the cold on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will warm a bit Friday, with a high of 25 and low of 10 degrees Friday night. Winds are expected to be under 10 mph.

The weather service warned the frigid wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. People should wear appropriate clothing outside and pets should be kept indoors as much as possible.

Meanwhile, areas across the Inland Northwest got hit with a range of snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning that caused a slippery morning commute.

While the South Hill may have only got about a half-inch, north Spokane got about 2 or more inches, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s kind of a wide range where it looks like the snow line was right at Spokane and northward got more,” weather service meteorologist Krista Carrothers said.

There were reports of 3 inches of snow in Colbert, and 4 inches in Kettle Falls and Bonners Ferry, she said. But the Colville area and Sandpoint saw as much as 6 inches, she said.

Many Inland Northwest school districts announced delays or closures. In Spokane County, Deer Park, Mead and the Reardan-Edwall school districts delayed the start of school by two hours. In Kootenai County, Lakeland and Kootenai school districts are closed.

The Lewiston area also got a little bit of snow, Carrothers said.