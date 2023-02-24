A new BBQ restaurant opens in Bellingham with some familiar faces in the kitchen

Alyse Smith, Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.) Tribune

Feb. 24—The former Homeskillet general manager and partners have opened Homeschool BBQ in the Sunnyland restaurant space.

Homeskillet, “Bellingham’s grooviest, hippiest restaurant” closed in May 2022, according to previous reporting from The Bellingham Herald. After its closing, the restaurant’s Facebook page had posted about a potential new restaurant opening in the space.

Homeschool BBQ was first planned to open in December 2022, butofficially opened on Friday, Feb. 24. The restaurant promises craft cocktails, local beer and BBQ dishes such as brisket, pulled pork, ribs and sauces such as black garlic bourbon BBQ and guava habanero BBQ.

The new restaurant was started by Christoper Reeves, the former general manager of Homeskillet, his husband Aaron Kirschenmann and Daniel Ryan, who previously managed and ran kitchens for Temple Bar, The Local and The Redlight, Reeves wrote in an email to TheHerald.

“I have a great attachment to the space, the community and the mission to be a beacon of love, justice and inclusion,” Reeves wrote.

Homeschool BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and is at 521 Kentucky St.

The restaurant hopes to eventually extend its operating hours, according to Reeves.