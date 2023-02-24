Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Skylar L. Knight and Amy L. Groves, both of Spokane Valley.

Morgyn B. McLendon and Naomi J. Rincon, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hornberger Property Management LLC v. Roberto Flores Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Jordyn Payne v. Samantha Landis, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. Kelly Timm, money claimed owed.

Rebecca M. Mitchell v. Jayden M. Day, restitution of premises.

Rebecca M. Mitchell v. Corey Lyghts, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Gregory Williams, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Theresa L. Bain-Broach, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jacob Radtke, money claimed owed.

Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Daniel J. Evans, estate of Roderick D. Lincoln, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brown, Andrew L. and Lindsey D.

Heyenrath, Echo S. and Robert C.

McQuain, Janine and Silas A.

McCormick, Brittany N. and David M.

King, Paige and Lonnie

Wilburn, Jackie R. and Pape, Cory F.

Whelchel, Debra M. and David V.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Domanic R. Shaver, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Jeremy P. Brooks, 44; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Demetrius P. Cawthorne, 28; 42 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Jesse A. Reyes, also known as Jese A. Reyes, 58; 23.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 23.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael R. Madden, 38; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Kevin P. Curtis, 48; 138 days in jail with credit given for 138 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Tyson N. Taylor, 29; 16 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Chase A. Wilson, 22; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program after pleading guilty to intimidating a witness.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Edwin Gonzalez, 30; 30 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of interfering with person performing official duties, three counts of criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Matthew Akridge, 35; 181 days in jail converted to 182 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Edwin M. Alvarado, 22; 186 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Jacob L. Baker, 25; 14 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Jonathan C. Barbuto, 40; 70 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Gene C. Barnard, 36; 49 days in jail, theft.

Robert J. Betts, 58; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Zachary R. Boerner, 34; 45 days in jail converted to 44 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Jesse L. R. Brown, 31; 182 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Cory M. Crockett, 33; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Taylor J. Davis, 34; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Claude J. Driggs, 57; 158 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, third-degree driving with a suspended license, hit and run of unattended property, making a false statement and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.