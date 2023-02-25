The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pala Casino 400 Fox 28

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Illinois at Ohio State CBS

9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure USA

9:30 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Belmont at Northern Iowa CBSSN

11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis ESPN2

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan CBS

11 a.m.: Davidson at Duquesne USA

Noon: Wichita State at Tulane ESPNU

1 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado CBS

1 p.m.: Drake at Bradley ESPN2

2 p.m.: UCF at Tulsa ESPNU

3 p.m.: Washington at Stanford FS1

4 p.m.: California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN

10 a.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPNU

11 a.m.: Indiana at Iowa ESPN

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ABC

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: The Honda Classic Golf

Noon: PGA: The Honda Classic NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Washington at Buffalo NHL

3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh NHL

Soccer, men’s

5:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

5 p.m.: MLS: Colorado at Seattle FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

11:55 a.m.: Seattle vs. Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

