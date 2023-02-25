On the air
Sat., Feb. 25, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pala Casino 400 Fox 28
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Illinois at Ohio State CBS
9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure USA
9:30 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Belmont at Northern Iowa CBSSN
11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis ESPN2
11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan CBS
11 a.m.: Davidson at Duquesne USA
Noon: Wichita State at Tulane ESPNU
1 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado CBS
1 p.m.: Drake at Bradley ESPN2
2 p.m.: UCF at Tulsa ESPNU
3 p.m.: Washington at Stanford FS1
4 p.m.: California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN2
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN
10 a.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPNU
11 a.m.: Indiana at Iowa ESPN
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ABC
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The Honda Classic Golf
Noon: PGA: The Honda Classic NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Washington at Buffalo NHL
3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh NHL
Soccer, men’s
5:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA
5 p.m.: MLS: Colorado at Seattle FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
11:55 a.m.: Seattle vs. Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
