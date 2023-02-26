On the air
Sun., Feb. 26, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago MLB
3:35 p.m.: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: North Carolina at Florida State ESPN
6 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State ESPN
6 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Nevada at Wyoming CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington SWX
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: Xavier at Connecticut CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Villanova at Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Baylor at Texas ESPN2
6 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia NBA
Golf, college
11:30 a.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Edmonton NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
