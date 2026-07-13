Cedric Coward delivers highlight block, posts double-double in Summer League loss

LAS VEGAS – Cedric Coward was on the right end of a play that could appear on a Summer League highlight reel in a week’s time and nearly on the wrong end of another.

Coward’s submission for the top defensive highlight of Summer League came midway through the first quarter of Memphis’ 96-88 loss to Dallas at the Thomas & Mack Center.

With the Mavericks’ Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu slashing to the rim, Coward set his feet just inside the restricted area before springing off both feet to meet Dallas’ 6-foot-10 center at the rim. Coward cleanly spiked the ball out of Akobundu-Ehiogu’s hands, but it spilled to Dallas teammate Darin Green Jr., who converted the second-chance opportunity.

Cedric Coward DENIES the dunk at the rim 😲



Watch Mavs/Grizzlies on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/WuO1cJiYci — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2026

Defense has been a point of emphasis for the former Washington State and Eastern Washington wing in Las Vegas. Coward was mostly a plus on that end during Memphis’ second Summer League game, aside from one slip-up that arrived a minute after the highlight block.

Dallas’ Sergio de Larrea caught Coward flat-footed, using a crossover to send the second-year Memphis wing to the ground. De Larrea couldn’t capitalize on the crafty dribble move, misfiring on the ensuing step-back 3-pointer.

Coward struggled with offensive efficiency but the former Coug and Eag still managed to post a double-double, scoring 17 points to go with 12 rebounds, four assists, five turnovers, one block, one steal and five fouls. Coward finished 7 of 23 from the field, 2 of 9 from the 3-point line and 1 of 2 from the free throw line.

Former Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard sat out for Dallas with illness. Nembhard had 27 points and 16 assists through the Mavericks’ first two games in Las Vegas.

“That’s a day by day thing,” Mavericks Summer League coach Joe Boylan said. “We’ll just figure it out and play it by ear as we go.”

The Mavericks improved to 1-2 at Summer League while the Grizzlies dropped to 1-1.

Jones stays consistent

Pistons forward Isaac Jones dunks the ball down against the Knicks on Monday at the Pavilion in Las Vegas. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Isaac Jones continues to provide consistent scoring, rebounding and defensive hustle for Detroit’s Summer League squad.

The Pistons came up short in an 86-75 loss to the New York Knicks, but Jones was one of Detroit’s three double-digit scorers and led them in rebounding with 12 points and eight boards.

The former Washington State and Idaho forward made 4 of 9 shots from the field, missed both of his 3-point attempts and went 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Jones, one of the veteran members of Detroit’s Summer League roster, also had two assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers.

Jack Kayil, who was signed to play at Gonzaga for roughly five months before electing to keep his name in the NBA draft, led New York with 19 points and tied for the team lead with four assists. Kayil finished 6 of 13 from the field, 3 of 7 from the 3-point line and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. He also had three steals and one rebound.

Other locals…

• Gonzaga’s Jalen Warley made his Summer League debut with the Indiana Pacers, playing 18 minutes in a 94-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Warley scored four points off the bench, going 1 of 2 from the field and 1 of 1 from the free throe line. He added three rebounds, three steals and one assist. Spokane native and former Mt. Spokane High and Boise State standout Tyson Degenhart didn’t see the floor for Toronto.