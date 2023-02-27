The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 41° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Feb. 27, 2023 Updated Mon., Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:53 p.m.

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:10 a.m.: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets ESPN

12:05 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB

3:40 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami MLB

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Iowa at Indiana ESPN2

4 p.m.: NC State at Duke ESPN

4 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest ESPNU

4 p.m.: Saint Louis at VCU CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: Villanova at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas ESPN

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Tennessee ESPN2

6 p.m.: San Diego State at Boise State CBSSN

6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Ole Miss ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at New Mexico FS1

8 p.m.: Colorado State at San Jose State CBSSN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Memphis TNT

7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State Root+

7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Clippers TNT

Golf, college men’s

11:30 a.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coach’s Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougars Basketball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: The Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 93.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.