Feb. 27, 2023 Updated Mon., Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:53 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:10 a.m.: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets ESPN
12:05 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB
3:40 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami MLB
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Iowa at Indiana ESPN2
4 p.m.: NC State at Duke ESPN
4 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest ESPNU
4 p.m.: Saint Louis at VCU CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: Villanova at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas ESPN
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Tennessee ESPN2
6 p.m.: San Diego State at Boise State CBSSN
6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Ole Miss ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at New Mexico FS1
8 p.m.: Colorado State at San Jose State CBSSN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Memphis TNT
7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State Root+
7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Clippers TNT
Golf, college men’s
11:30 a.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coach’s Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougars Basketball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: The Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 93.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
