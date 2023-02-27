Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Kaylee M. Birkland and Whitney E. Kimball, both of Spokane.
Carson A. Bowman, of Spokane and Elizabeth C. Roberts, of Chattaroy.
Allen W. James and Carmella K. Barker, both of Spokane.
Emmett K. Mohror, of Chattaroy and Lynette L. Ellis, of Spokane.
Christopher E. Curl, of Spokane and Sarah A. Bond, of Rathdrum.
Robert W. Brumpton and Lisa M. Schramm, both of Colbert.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Pence Properties LLC v. Alexis Dickson, restitution of premises.
Jon Adams v. Lorraine Kelly, restitution of premises.
Cedar Shadows Partnership v. Alicia Vannoy, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management Inc. v. Anwar Al-Ghani, restitution of premises.
Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Dylan Smith, restitution of premises.
Paul L. Calabro v. Talia J. Carden, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Smith, Teresa A. and Mark J.
Tidwell, Hayley C. and Erik R.
Kindsvogel, Marci L. and Culp, Adrian L.
McElligott, Kristin C. and Sean P.
Pelissier, Lauren N. and Ethan C.
Stevens, Jordan R. and McNinch, Ryan O.
Robello, Sarah and Dashiell, Ryan
Plecker, Loretta F. and Matthew J.
Schneidmiller, Peggy and Joel E.
Kuntz, Maricela and Cameron D.
Cowart, Camille L. and Andrew J.
Calderin, Reinaldo E. and Montes, Daniza S.
Stancyk, Scott and Renee
Haynes, Casey and Lawson, Devan L.
Ely, Camille and Gabriel
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Cole L. Healy, 40; 46 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child.
Hayden P. Hamilton, 31; 31 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Trevor A. Conley, 29; $9,794.47 in restitution, 77 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and theft of a firearm.
Judge Marla L. Polin
Gerald R. Fox, 69; 15 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Judge Harold D. Clarke, III
Brandon S. Fisher, 32; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Anthony L. Bennett, 33; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of tampering with a witness and two counts of violation of order.
Michael K. Dessert, 31; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Jerry J. Garcia, 58; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Brandon L. Baumann, 34; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Steven D. Worrell, 25; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
Andrew C. Marshall, 25; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Bobby E. Lewis, 22; 17 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.
Kevin C. Rounds, 34; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Kevin P. Bauerle, 40; 46 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Samuel C. Labrie, 24; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Judge Charnelle M. Belkengren
Jonothan A. Delay, also known as Jonothon A. Delay, 31; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessey
Jessica N. Drew, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Dylan K. Lange, 27; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
