Doctors for actor Tom Sizemore recommend ‘end-of-life decision’ to family

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – The family of “Saving Private Ryan” star Tom Sizemore is being asked to make end-of-life decisions as the actor remains in a coma with little hope for recovery.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, Sizemore’s manager, Charles Lago, indicated that the 61-year-old is unlikely to improve after suffering a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of a stoke.

“(D)octors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision,” Lago said, adding that the family is “now deciding end-of-life matters.”

The family also asked for privacy “during this difficult time” and thanked “everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received.”

Sizemore was hospitalized in critical condition Feb. 19 after having a brain aneurysm at his L.A. home. The “Heat” actor had been found unconscious early that morning after collapsing following a medical emergency. He was put under observation in an intensive care unit after paramedics transported him to an L.A.-area hospital. He remains in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Lago said. The family plans to make another statement on Wednesday, he said.

The prolific actor, who has dozens of projects in the works, is known for his roles in major feature films such as “Saving Private Ryan,” “True Romance” and “Black Hawk Down.” In Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war drama “Saving Private Ryan,” he played Sgt. Horvath opposite Tom Hanks and Matt Damon.

Sizemore has also made headlines after repeated run-ins with the law, including being convicted for domestic violence in 2003 and facing other assault allegations and drug charges in the decades to follow. In 2017, he pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges and avoided jail time.

In 2013, he released his book, “By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There,” which chronicled his substance abuse struggles.