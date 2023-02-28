Washington records
Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:24 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
David H. Burris and Jeromey M. Morton, both of Spokane.
Luke R. Oelschlager and Jaren M. Swerbensky, both of Spokane.
Rodney C. Zeeb, of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Leeanne F. Cleveland, of Damascus, Oregon.
Caleb J. Busskohl and Melissa S. Hernandez, both of Spokane Valley.
Lyric J. Loftice and Isabella M. Martinez, both of Spokane.
Antony N. Mwaura and Hellen N. Kisio, both of Spokane Valley.
Cody D. Frank and Renee K. Milla, both of Spokane Valley.
Sean C. Thayer and Tiffany M. Dixon, both of Spokane.
Jeremy R. Poole and Rian E. Bale, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Romax Properties LLC v. Shari’s Management Corporation, restitution of premises.
Mohsenian Investment LLC v. Soar Behavior Services LLC, restitution of premises.
American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Patrick Brooks, restitution of premises.
Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Clayton Carrywater, Sr., restitution of premises.
iRE LLC v. Tandice Lanphere, restitution of premises.
Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Jose Madrigal, restitution of premises.
Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Rebecca Emerson, restitution of premises.
Spokane Square LLC v. Gertrude Wood, restitution of premises.
Charles S. Walters v. Amber Sitter, seeking quiet title.
Maria Martinez v. Xochilt E. Pena, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management Inc. v. Ricco Gonzalez, restitution of premises.
J. Auld Apts. LLC v. Maylin Garnier, restitution of premises.
Michael R. Craggett v. Speedy Movers LLC, complaint for damages.
US Bank N A v. Tony Fitzgerald, money claimed owed.
Legacy Investment Group LLC v. Mercedes Shogren, restitution of premises.
US Bank N A. v. Ashley A. Eby-Hanson, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Woodward, Cynthia L. and Mark A.
Legal separations granted
Scinto, Cindy D. and John P.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke, III
Keith J. Meade, 24; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Nichole F. White, 33; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Justin R. Castaner, 23; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Trevor A. Conley, 29; $955 in restitution, 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to forgery.
Alesha L. Ford, 31; $6,620 in restitution, 120 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Justin E. Seier, 39; nine months in jail with credit given for 134 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Ashley C. G. Anderson, 31; 33 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Ryan P. D. Anderson, 27; 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.
Terry J. Anderson, 41; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.
Charles D. Baker, 63; one day in jail, reckless driving.
David C. Camacho, 48; eight days in jail, interfering with a health care facility and disorderly conduct.
Graham S. Cragun, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Aubrey A. Jamison, 31; 36 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Travis J. Patterson, 38; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Alexandra J. Slack, 27; 21 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.
