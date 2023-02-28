Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David H. Burris and Jeromey M. Morton, both of Spokane.

Luke R. Oelschlager and Jaren M. Swerbensky, both of Spokane.

Rodney C. Zeeb, of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Leeanne F. Cleveland, of Damascus, Oregon.

Caleb J. Busskohl and Melissa S. Hernandez, both of Spokane Valley.

Lyric J. Loftice and Isabella M. Martinez, both of Spokane.

Antony N. Mwaura and Hellen N. Kisio, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody D. Frank and Renee K. Milla, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean C. Thayer and Tiffany M. Dixon, both of Spokane.

Jeremy R. Poole and Rian E. Bale, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Romax Properties LLC v. Shari’s Management Corporation, restitution of premises.

Mohsenian Investment LLC v. Soar Behavior Services LLC, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Patrick Brooks, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Clayton Carrywater, Sr., restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Tandice Lanphere, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Jose Madrigal, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Rebecca Emerson, restitution of premises.

Spokane Square LLC v. Gertrude Wood, restitution of premises.

Charles S. Walters v. Amber Sitter, seeking quiet title.

Maria Martinez v. Xochilt E. Pena, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Ricco Gonzalez, restitution of premises.

J. Auld Apts. LLC v. Maylin Garnier, restitution of premises.

Michael R. Craggett v. Speedy Movers LLC, complaint for damages.

US Bank N A v. Tony Fitzgerald, money claimed owed.

Legacy Investment Group LLC v. Mercedes Shogren, restitution of premises.

US Bank N A. v. Ashley A. Eby-Hanson, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Woodward, Cynthia L. and Mark A.

Legal separations granted

Scinto, Cindy D. and John P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Keith J. Meade, 24; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Nichole F. White, 33; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Justin R. Castaner, 23; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Trevor A. Conley, 29; $955 in restitution, 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Alesha L. Ford, 31; $6,620 in restitution, 120 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Justin E. Seier, 39; nine months in jail with credit given for 134 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ashley C. G. Anderson, 31; 33 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Ryan P. D. Anderson, 27; 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Terry J. Anderson, 41; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Charles D. Baker, 63; one day in jail, reckless driving.

David C. Camacho, 48; eight days in jail, interfering with a health care facility and disorderly conduct.

Graham S. Cragun, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aubrey A. Jamison, 31; 36 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Travis J. Patterson, 38; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Alexandra J. Slack, 27; 21 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.