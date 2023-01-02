Monday Night Football suspended after Bills safety collapses on field

Emmanuel Morgan New York Times

CINCINNATI — The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after a collision in the first quarter and was taken away by ambulance.

The NFL released a statement that Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A date for resuming the game was not announced.

With six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard catch. Higgins rammed into Hamlin at full speed, appearing to hit him in the head and chest area. Hamlin quickly stood up, took two steps, collapsed backward and his body went limp.

Medical personnel administered CPR and attended to him for 10 minutes as players from both teams were visibly upset, some shedding tears on the sideline while others circled together and knelt in prayer. One medical professional appeared to administer an IV. He was later placed on a stretcher and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans in attendance at Paycor Stadium, who had been silent through the ordeal, applauded as the ambulance departed.

A Bills spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hamlin, a second-year player drafted out of Pittsburgh, had been in the starting lineup since September because of injuries in the Buffalo secondary.

Earlier in the first quarter, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson left the game with a head injury after attempting to tackle Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst. Johnson was attended to on the field by team trainers for several minutes before walking off.