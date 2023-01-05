Man suspected in Target hammer assault connected to more apparently unprovoked attacks

A 37-year-old man accused of attacking a man with a hammer at the north Spokane Target and assaulting two women downtown has been linked to other seemingly unprovoked attacks.

Spokane police officers responded to three assaults involving five victims Dec. 17, according to a police news release.

Police say the first attack happened at Wall Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard when Gary B. Ault allegedly walked up to two women who were sitting on the ground, sprayed them with bear spray, kicked them in the head and walked off. A video of the attack can be found at vimeo.com/786748271.

Shortly after, Ault is accused of punching two people sitting outside a business on West Main Avenue. Later that day, a woman standing outside a store on the 9400 block of North Division Street was sprayed with bear spray and kicked without warning by Ault, police said.

On Dec. 20, police allege Ault punched and hit a man with a hammer in a Target bathroom, 9770 N. Newport Highway.

Ault was charged last week with suspicion of first-, second- and third-degree assault in connection with the attacks. Additional charges are possible.

Ault was booked into the Spokane County Jail where he remained Thursday on a $175,000 bond. Police say Ault has 14 felony convictions, including burglary, theft and possession of stolen property.