The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 35° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

Jan. 5, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:29 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David P. Haynes and Mart T. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas E. Olson and Kearney S. Jordan, both of Spokane.

Vladislav A. Kozlov and Olga V. Tishchenko, both of Spokane.

Trevor J. Keasler and Mikayla L. Brotton, both of Spokane.

Tymofii Yakovenko and Ania Kushnirchuk, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jon Adams v. Jason Wright, restitution of premises.

Jon-Luke McAdams v. Gary Buechner, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Brandon L. Schlosser v. Mike Shockley, restitution of premises.

Geras LLC v. Lorna Young, money claimed owed.

Rachel Garrett v. Linda Harrison, medical malpractice.

Horizon Credit Union v. Tyler Rosslow, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Eagle Hawk Industries LLC, money claimed owed.

Jennifer Schultz v. Avenue5 Residential LLC, Enjoy! The River, LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Willette, Patricia and Randy A.

Mosley, Kale M. and Rebecca Y.

Beeler, Kitten R. and Mackin, Anthony

Miller, Rebecca L. and Matthew B.

Knoll, Rebekah L. and Matthew T.

Eaker, Jacqueline R. and Steven W.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety