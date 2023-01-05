Washington records
Jan. 5, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:29 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
David P. Haynes and Mart T. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.
Thomas E. Olson and Kearney S. Jordan, both of Spokane.
Vladislav A. Kozlov and Olga V. Tishchenko, both of Spokane.
Trevor J. Keasler and Mikayla L. Brotton, both of Spokane.
Tymofii Yakovenko and Ania Kushnirchuk, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Jon Adams v. Jason Wright, restitution of premises.
Jon-Luke McAdams v. Gary Buechner, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Brandon L. Schlosser v. Mike Shockley, restitution of premises.
Geras LLC v. Lorna Young, money claimed owed.
Rachel Garrett v. Linda Harrison, medical malpractice.
Horizon Credit Union v. Tyler Rosslow, money claimed owed.
Numerica Credit Union v. Eagle Hawk Industries LLC, money claimed owed.
Jennifer Schultz v. Avenue5 Residential LLC, Enjoy! The River, LLC, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Willette, Patricia and Randy A.
Mosley, Kale M. and Rebecca Y.
Beeler, Kitten R. and Mackin, Anthony
Miller, Rebecca L. and Matthew B.
Knoll, Rebekah L. and Matthew T.
Eaker, Jacqueline R. and Steven W.
