100 years ago in Spokane: Another Maurice Codd juror was sick as the lengthy deliberations set a suspected record

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The jury in the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial set a dubious record.

The jury had been out for 95 hours without a verdict, “believed to be longest” in the history of the state courts.

In the only significant development, James Fryett, one of the 13 defendants, was stricken with influenza and was home with a fever of 103 degrees. His wife said it was highly unlikely he would be present in the courtroom if the jury returned a verdict in the next day or two.

Carrie Lamphear, a juror who was treated by a doctor a day before, was reported to be in much better condition, with only a headache. She was said to be “extremely nervous,” but able to resume deliberations.

The public’s interest in the case was unusually high. The Spokesman-Review reported getting 150 calls an hour from people asking whether a verdict had been reached.

From the radio beat: Radio fever was rampant amongst students in Spokane’s high schools. North Central High School’s radio club had 20 members and a number of associate members.

Now, the North Central physics teacher wanted to start teaching radio classes.

He said radio had become a “subject of vocational value.” He planned to ask the school board to allow a radio curriculum.

He also planned to ask for funds to install antenna towers on top of the high school.