Difference Makers: Julian Strawther’s 3-pointer, Anton Watson’s defense lift Gonzaga past BYU

JULIAN STRAWTHER

It wasn’t the best of nights for the junior wing, but he was clutch when Gonzaga needed it the most, hitting a 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to put the Zags up 75-74. Strawther was just 1 of 6 on 3s – he connected on his first with 4:55 remaining to trim BYU’s lead to seven – before pulling up from about 26 feet for the winner. The 6-foot-7 Strawther finished with 11 points and eight rebounds while playing a team-high 35 minutes.

ANTON WATSON

The senior forward had a big night on offense and he made the play of the game on defense for the Zags. He was on BYU’s Spencer Johnson on the last possession and deflected Johnson’s 3-point shot as Gonzaga held on for the one-point win. Watson had a big first half with 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the floor as BYU’s defense devoted a lot of attention to All-American forward Drew Timme. Watson finished with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor, eight rebounds and two blocks.

TURNING POINT





The Zags continue to find ways to close strongly in road wins over San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU. In their latest comeback, Gonzaga outscored BYU 12-4 in the final 3:05 to dig out the one-point win. Hunter Sallis and Nolan Hickman hit big 3-pointers, preceding Strawther’s winning 3 that gave GU a 75-74 lead with 9.8 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs needed one more defensive stop, and Watson provided it by blocking Johnson’s shot as time expired.