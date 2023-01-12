Tacoma’s Zoom Diallo lists Gonzaga in final six, will visit Spokane on Saturday

With an official visit to Gonzaga on the horizon, Tacoma’s Zoom Diallo listed the Bulldogs as one of six potential college destinations on Thursday.

Diallo, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Curtis High School, named Gonzaga, USC, Florida State, Washington, Kansas and Arizona as his finalists.

A five-star prospect in the class of 2024, Diallo is considered the nation’s second-rated point guard prospect and the top recruit in the state of Washington, according to 247Sports.com.

Diallo is scheduled to take his visit to Spokane on Saturday for a West Coast Conference game against Portland. Diallo has taken visits to Arizona and Florida State and may potentially visit Kansas and USC, he told Joe Tipton of On3 Recruiting. He received an offer from Gonzaga while taking an unofficial visit to Spokane in September.

Diallo broke down each of his six finalists in an interview with On3 Recruiting, calling Gonzaga “a powerhouse school close to home.”

“Their whole staff has done a great job recruiting me and explaining to me that I’m the guy they need and want in their program,” he told Tipton. “They’re known for producing guys in the league and they want me to be the next.”

Diallo, who also holds college offers from Oregon, Oregon State, LSU, Stanford, UCLA, Washington State and others, told On3 he doesn’t have a timeline to make a college commitment.

The Zags haven’t signed a player from Tacoma since former GU guard Gary Bell Jr., a Kentridge High product, joined the program in 2010.

Gonzaga has two commitments in the class of 2023: shooting guard Dusty Stromer from Southern California and Australian wing Alex Toohey, but none in the class of 2024.

Players in the ’24 class who’ve received an offer from the Zags include four-star Las Vegas point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., five-star California forward Carter Bryant and four-star Alabama forward Chase McCarty.