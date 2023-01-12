Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kolya C. Deaton and Anastasiia A. Dekhtiarova, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. O. Valencia and Abril S. P. Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Evan T. Kuehne, of Inchelium, Wash., and Michelle D. J. Clary, of Spokane.

Allen R. Vance, of Mineral, Wash., and Janet L. Bunn, of Airway Heights.

Nathaniel R. Abshire and Rachel D. Holman, both of Spokane Valley.

Edward J. Nordgulen, of Spokane, and Stephanie A. Scott, of Chewelah, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Marcus O’Hair, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Erica Svavarsson, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Angel Freeman, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Brad Michelbrink, restitution of premises.

Jason Bates v. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, complaint for damages.

Rock Creek II Apartments LLC v. Kristin Wright, complaint for breach of lease, breach of voluntary settlement agreement and damages.

NW Management LLC v. Shanna Storey, restitution of premises.

Jose R. Casarez v. Agustin Gutierrez, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Wesley W. Gardner, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Donald R. Davis, money claimed owed.

Velma J. and Marion Liebman v. A.Y. McDonald Industries, et al., complaint for personal injuries and loss of consortium.

Ty B. A. Brantl v. Ryan Stroh D.C., et al., complaint for injuries and damages.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Casey D. Bishop, 27; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.

Levi B. Hanes, 31; 177 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Antonio E. Cook, 41; 364 days in jail with credit given for 364 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and harassment.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Allison Warner, 24; $8,000 in restitution, 60 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

William J. Lawrence, 63; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael S. McGuire, 41; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, second-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nikolas D. Duncan, 35; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Raymond Clary

Ryan W. Dupree, also known as Scott J. Kohl, 34; $1,412.63 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree theft.

Eric D. Sherod, 28; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Bogdan G. Pustovit, 30; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and first-degree organized retail theft.

Viola B. Rosin, 34; $685.44 in restitution, three days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Daniel J. Johnson, 38; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Blaine P. Weaver, 26; $200 in restitution, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Alexander A. Hannigan, 37; 59 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Michael P. Price

Hamadi A. Weis Haji, 26; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Dawn R. LaFond, Cheney; debts of $69,118.

Zachary N. Curry and Alexis L. Ivene Schuitt, Spokane; debts of $406,698.

LaShonna S. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $64,699.

Roger N. Linn, Jr., Spokane; debts of $40,699.

Sheryl K. Plummer, Spokane; debts of $85,045.

Kyle D. and Danielle F. Lawson, Greenacres; debts of $1,192,028.

Teresa C. Densmore, Spokane; debts of $28,981.

Michelle J. Day, Spokane; debts of $138,993.

Laura D. Pettit, Spokane; debts of $81,114.

Lisa M. Schmidt, Spokane; debts of $51,373.

Ronald L. Smith, Moses Lake; debts of $39,015.

Donald W. Cowles, Spokane; debts of $20,530.

Ashley A. Hector, Moses Lake; debts of $522,690.

Monica Cisneros, Royal City, Wash.; debts of $38,818.

Katrina M. Melnyk, Spokane; debts of $63,201.

Alex M. Matheson, Moses Lake; debts of $29,673.

Wage-earner petitions

Erik A. Gamble, Spokane; debts of $199,930.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ronijo M. Baca, 26; three days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Malcolm I. Bivens, 21; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Jean T. Blum, 52; 14 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Travis A. Campbell, 28; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Livea H. Dennison, 48; six days in jail converted to three days of community service, false statement.

Dangelo E. Gomez, 19; 11 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Haley P. Meier, 26; 13 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.