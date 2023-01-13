Tommaso De Luca breaks tie to lift Chiefs over Vancouver

From staff reports

LANGLEY, British Columbia – The Spokane Chiefs have a win in 2023.

Tommaso De Luca broke a two-goal tie just under 5 minutes into the third period and the Chiefs beat the Vancouver Giants 4-2.

The Chiefs’ Chase Bertholet tied the score at 2 just 1 minute into the second period and added an insurance goal late in the third period for his 17th and 18th goals of the season.

Spokane’s Ben Bonni opened the scoring early in the first period before Vancouver’s Ty Thorpe scored twice to give the Giants the lead.

The Chiefs improved to 8-27-1-2 on the season.