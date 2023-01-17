History for Chron

The J.J. Newberry Company announced it would begin in six months to construct a new building in downtown Spokane that would cost about $1.5 million.

Developers described it was one of the most modern buildings in the west. The three-story building, which will feature escalators, will be constructed on Riverside Avenue between Wall and Howard streets.

Kennard Jones, president of the Central Business Property company, said the Exchange building at the corner of Riverside Avenue and Howard Street would be torn down starting May 1.

Some 25 tenants were receiving eviction notices from the old building that were sent by the Newberry company. The tenants had until April 30 to move out.

The Leeds and Hughes stores will occupy the first section of the construction, which will be located where the old Exchange building had been.

The Newberry store, which had been located at the northeast corner of Riverside Avenue and Wall Street, will move into the second phase of the building once it’s completed.