Global Credit Union re-emerges after merger

Months after merging with Spokane-based Global Credit Union, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union announced it will rebrand its entire network to take the smaller organization’s name.

The Anchorage-based company originally referred to Global branches as Global Credit Union, a Division of Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, after the August merger .

The company announced Thursday that it was rebranding the entire company under the Global Credit Union name starting on April 3 “to better reflect its worldwide reach and commitment to its members across the globe,” the company wrote in a news release.

The company will maintain its headquarters in Anchorage, where it was founded about 74 years ago before growing to 67 branches in Alaska, Washington, California and Arizona. With the 2022 merger, it added nine Global branches in Washington, Idaho and Italy.

Combined, the company has about 2,200 employees and 750,000 members.