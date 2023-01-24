Man killed in crash near Fish Lake identified
Jan. 24, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:06 p.m.
The man who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Fish Lake was identified Tuesday by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Calvin Firestone, 27, died as a result of blunt force injuries sustained in an accident. Firestone was driving his Dodge pickup truck north near the 15200 block of Cheney-Spokane Road when he lost control at a curve, left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree, according to the sheriff’s office initial investigation.
Firestone was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
