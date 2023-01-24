Man killed in crash near Fish Lake identified

The man who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Fish Lake was identified Tuesday by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Calvin Firestone, 27, died as a result of blunt force injuries sustained in an accident. Firestone was driving his Dodge pickup truck north near the 15200 block of Cheney-Spokane Road when he lost control at a curve, left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree, according to the sheriff’s office initial investigation.

Firestone was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.