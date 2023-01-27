Stream on Demand: Harrison Ford and Jason Segel get funny in ‘Shrinking’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Jason Segel teams up with “Ted Lasso” creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein for the comedy “Shrinking: Season 1” (TV-MA). Segel plays a grieving therapist who, unable to deal with his own loss, goes rogue and gets involved in the lives of his patients to push them toward breakthroughs. Harrison Ford plays his skeptical boss. New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

“Poker Face: Season 1” (TV-MA), the first series from creator/director Rian Johnson, stars cocreator Natasha Lyonne as a former poker player and “human lie detector” who travels the country solving mysteries. It’s their tribute to classic mystery TV shows like “Columbo” and “Murder, She Wrote,” where a charismatic, often eccentric detective solves a new mystery every episode with a new slate of guest stars as the suspects.

Lyonne’s Charlie Cale is decidedly eccentric and Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Chloë Sevigny are among the guest stars this season. Four episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (Peacock)

Three teenagers living in an alternate history London haunted by deadly spirits form a ghost-hunting agency in “Lockwood & Co.: Season 1” (TV-14) Based on the young adult books by Jonathan Stroud and developed for TV by Joe Cornish, it’s a spooky fantasy with an edge of horror. (Netflix)

The destination wedding of two spoiled Americans-in-paradise (Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel) is on the verge of getting called off when pirates kidnap the guests in “Shotgun Wedding” (2022, R). The mix of rom-com and action adventure is from the director of “Pitch Perfect.” (Prime Video)

International pick: A promising young college student (Anamaria Vartolomei) is faced with a terrible choice when she falls pregnant in “Happening” (France, 2021, R, with subtitles). Sandrinne Bonnaire costars in the intense drama set in 1963 France, when abortion was illegal. (Hulu)

Pay-per-view / Video on Demand

“Till” (2022, PG-13) tells the devastating true story of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), who brought a national reckoning to the lynching murder of her teenage son.

Netflix

Jonah Hill and Lauren London are opposites in love in “You People” (2023, R), a romantic comedy of culture clash from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, costarring Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Hulu

The limited series documentary “The 1619 Project” (not rated) reframes American history through the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.

Paramount +

The cast of the hit supernatural series reunites in “Teen Wolf: The Movie” (2023, TV-MA) from series creator/writer Jeff Davis and director/producer Russell Mulcahy.

Jeff Davis also launches “Wolf Pack: Season 1” (TV-MA), a young adult series with a new group of shapeshifting teens and costarring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rodrigo Santoro.

Peacock

The holiday horror “Violent Night” (2022, R) stars David Harbour as a disillusioned Santa who turns commando to take on a crew of heavily armed Christmas Eve kidnappers.

The Hallmark series “The Way Home: Season 1” (TV-PG), starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, is a multigenerational drama with a seaside town setting and a time travel twist.

