Sat., Jan. 28, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Providence at Villanova FS1
9 a.m.: Wichita State at East Carolina ESPNU
9 a.m.: Boston University at Lehigh CBSSN
9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at George Mason USA
9:15 a.m.: Michigan State at Purdue CBS
11 a.m.: Georgetown at St. John’s FS1
Noon: Drake at Belmont ESPN2
1 p.m.: South Florida at SMU ESPNU
2 p.m.: Memphis at Tulsa ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
10 a.m.: South Carolina at Alabama ESPN2
11 a.m.: Villanova at UConn CBSSN
11 a.m.: Tulane at Houston ESPNU
11 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12 Wash.
Noon: Notre Dame at NC State ESPN
1 p.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Richmond CBSSN
3 p.m.: Kansas State at Kansas ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee NBATV
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: San Francisco at Philadelphia Fox 28
3:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Kansas City CBS
Golf, men’s
1:30 p.m.: APGA: Farmers Insurance Invitational Golf
3 a.m. (Monday): DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: Washington at Toronto NHL
Motorsports
9 a.m.: SportsCar Championship at Daytona NBC
Tennis
Midnight: Australian Open men’s final ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
11 a.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
