GM launches production of Hummer EV SUV

By Kalea Hall Detroit News

General Motors Co. began production of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV on Monday and customers will start to receive deliveries at the end of the first quarter, the brand said.

The Hummer SUV will be built alongside the pickup version at GM’s Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. Production at the plant was halted for several weeks last year to prep for the Silverado EV.

GMC revealed the SUV version of its beastly electric Hummer in spring 2021. Like the Hummer EV pickup, the SUV is based off of GM’s new Ultium EV platform. On the SUV, the Ultium Drive System delivers up to an estimated 830 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle can go 0-60-mph in about 3.5 seconds with the Hummer’s “Watts to Freedom” acceleration mode.

In September, GM halted reservations of the Hummer pickup and SUV after receiving 90,000, which takes the brand out through 2023 and 2024, Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC and Buick, told media at a GMC business update event Monday.

“I think this is the most sought-after vehicle in the world right now,” Aldred said.

Customers had to put down $100 to reserve one of the Hummers. Last June, GM upped the price on its GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV by $6,250.

GMC will also launch its new heavy-duty Sierra and midsize Canyon pickups this year.