First Friday is 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3, unless otherwise noted.

Craftsman Cellars – Garden scenes and florals in a range of bright warm colors to moonlit cools, painted in oil and prints on canvas by Jaquan Tracy. 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center – Group exhibition featuring artworks of faculty from Gonzaga University, Eastern Washington University, Whitworth University, Spokane Falls Community College and North Idaho College. 4-7 p.m. 125 S. Stevens St.

Hamilton Studio – “Split Exposure,” exhibition of architectural photography. 5-9 p.m. 1427 W. Dean Ave. (509) 327-9501.

Jundt Art Museum – “Facing Fire: Art, Wildfire, and the End of Nature in the New West,” a traveling exhibition featuring 16 contemporary artists. 4-7 p.m. 502 E. Boone Ave. (509) 313-6843.

Kolva-Sullivan Gallery – “Form and Function” exhibition features ceramic sculptures by Tybre Newcomer. 115 S. Adams St. (509) 458-5517.

Liberty Gallery – “Thrifty: A Study in Creativity and Transformation,” features remastered thrift store pieces by various artists. 5-9 p.m. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 385-2369.

Marmot Art Space – “Encaustics” features hot wax paintings by Pamela Caughey. 1202 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 270-5804.

Pottery Place Plus – Acrylic paintings of Inland Northwest nature and wildlife by Cindy George; mixed metal jewelry pieces by Amber Wycoff. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

Saranac Art Project – “Random Rules” is a group exhibition featuring a multi-disciplinary collection of works from the current members of Saranac Art Projects. 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 954-5458.

Symons Block Building – A collaboration between local artists and crafters: Letty Laws, Stevie McGuire and octopi artist Gail Davis. 4-8 p.m. 7 S. Howard St. (509) 928-7783.

Terra Blanca Winery – Mixed media by Molly Tage. 4-8 p.m. 926 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 340-9140.

Terrain Gallery – “Curse of the Nostalgic Amnesiac” exhibition by Chad Yenney, featuring surrealistic compositions made from vintage American advertisements. 628 N. Monroe St.

Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery – “Electric” exhibition features electric kiln-fired pottery by gallery partners Chris Kelsey, Mark Moore and Gina Freuen. 115 S. Adams St. (509) 863-9904.

V Du V Wines – Multi-layered process mixed media by Jan Schnurr. 12 S. Scott St. (509) 747-3200.

William Grant Gallery and Framing – Needlework landscapes by Judy Patterson. 1188 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 484-3535.