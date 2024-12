Ace James, left, 15, is playfully chased from third to home by teammate Nate Cook, 13, as James takes his run of the bases after batting practice on May 29 at the adaptive baseball field located at Mission Park in Spokane. The friends are part of a team in the Bambino Buddy Ball league for young people with developmental delays to learn the basics of the game. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Photos by </p><p>Jesse Tinsley The Spokesman-Review

Passing his 35th year working at The Spokesman-Review newspaper, photojournalist Jesse Tinsley is still trying to capture the joys and highlights of the Spokane region and the people who live here. Some of his favorite things to photograph are landscapes of the Inland Northwest, wildlife, air shows, the dramatic weather of the changing seasons and community events, like Bloomsday and the Fourth of July.