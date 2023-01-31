Literary Calendar

“Cozy Up with a Good Book” Reading Challenge – Log 10 hours of reading and write three book reviews to complete this reading challenge over the winter season. Parents reading to children, write which three books your children enjoyed most for their three book reviews. Challenge runs through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack.

2023 Winter Reading Challenge – Earn a grand prize entry and complete the Winter Reading Challenge by logging, reading and writing reviews. The challenge is to earn 30 points. Pick up a log at the circulation desk, track your books read (for five points each) and review/recommend the books you read for an additional five points each. Submit your review or recommendations at bit.ly/3VI3DKV. Challenge through Feb. 28. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Science and Nature Book Club with Teri – Read and discuss nonfiction books about science and nature. The read for February will be “Underland: A Deep Time Journey” by Robert Macfarlane. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Spokane Authors and Self-Publishers Event – The SASP presents writer, poet and radio personality Alexander Manzoni. Thursday, 2-4 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.